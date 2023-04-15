Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
