Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 547 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

