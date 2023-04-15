IFG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.