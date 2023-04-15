Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,855 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

