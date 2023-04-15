IFG Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.