Balentine LLC Raises Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.96.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $285.53 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $286.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

