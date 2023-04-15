Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,272,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,624,000 after buying an additional 209,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
