Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,272,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,624,000 after buying an additional 209,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

