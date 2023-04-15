IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.