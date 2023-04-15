IFG Advisory LLC Sells 542 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Electric by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

