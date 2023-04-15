Syntal Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

