NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.24 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $269.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

