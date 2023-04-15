Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.