Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.