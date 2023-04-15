Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $467.04 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $471.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.57 and a 200-day moving average of $393.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.77.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

