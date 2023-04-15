Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 256 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 51,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Shares of HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

