Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,024 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $168.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

