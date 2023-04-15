Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 155 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $254.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

