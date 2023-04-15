Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $288,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,352,000 after purchasing an additional 291,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,569,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,101,000 after purchasing an additional 376,861 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 256.36 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,092.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

