Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

MPC opened at $130.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

