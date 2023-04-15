Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $356.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.