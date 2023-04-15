Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 264,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.77 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

