Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,454,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $30,355,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 7,823.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 175.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.3 %

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $336.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

