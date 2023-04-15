Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.29 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

