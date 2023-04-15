Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $124.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.