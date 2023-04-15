Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $114.86.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

