EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,053 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

