Hi Line Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
