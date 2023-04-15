Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

TSLA stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.85. The stock has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.