Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

