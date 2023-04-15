HWG Holdings LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 41.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day moving average of $393.95.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.