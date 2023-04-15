FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

XSEP stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

