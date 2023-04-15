Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

