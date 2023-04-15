Atria Investments Inc Sells 10,189 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.29% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

