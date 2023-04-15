Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,874 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.66% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

