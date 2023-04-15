Atria Investments Inc Buys 17,454 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 13.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $19.99 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

