Atria Investments Inc Sells 585 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.87.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $829.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $749.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

