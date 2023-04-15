AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.8 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,638.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,483.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,430.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,643.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

