Atria Investments Inc Invests $5.36 Million in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $191,000.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:LQDI opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

