Atria Investments Inc Sells 22,860 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

