Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 61,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.