Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.72.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.