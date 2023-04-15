Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

