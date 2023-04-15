Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,098,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,631,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,820,000 after acquiring an additional 167,467 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.39.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $441.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.69. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $492.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

