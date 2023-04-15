Atria Investments Inc Sells 187 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.50. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $209.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

