Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,320 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

