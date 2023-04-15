New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 30,695 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $30,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $2,512,304 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

