New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Science Applications International worth $29,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $107.93 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

