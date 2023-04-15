New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.35 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Dover worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 134.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 41.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 263,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.64. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

