New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,967. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $203.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

