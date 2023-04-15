New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 108,842 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108,842 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baidu were worth $33,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 180.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $128.75 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

